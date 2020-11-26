Canadian Amateur Women Fare Well In Florida

Only 22 players and ties advanced to the final round of the Women’s Sunshine State Amateur in central Florida (Mission Inn Golf & Resort) on Wednesday (Nov. 25) and three Canadian players happened to be among them.

Tournament appearances have been fewer this year for most competitive players due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, but three players already living in the United States and playing for colleges were able to not only play in Florida, but earn their way to the third and final round. Two other Canadian players, Peyton Costabile and Noemie Pare, just missed the cut.

Advancing to the last day were Quebec-based players Brigitte Thibault (Fresno State University) and Sarah-Eve Rheaume (Furman University), along with Ottawa, Ontario’s Haley Yerxa (Florida Gulf Coast University).

Ultimately Thibault, a Team Canada member, finished the best of the trio. The 2020 Women’s Western Amateur Champion ended play in a share of 9th place in Florida at +9 for the week (74, 75, 76).

Rheaume finished in 14th place alone, while Yerxa shared 17th place.

All impressive finishes in a year when tournament reps were hard to come by.

Lauren Walsh of Ireland was the winner.

Final Leaderboard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



