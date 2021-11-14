Superintendent Shift Takes Place at Metcalfe Golf

One goes out and another comes in. The Metcalfe Golf Club, located in the south end of Ottawa, has shared news that their long-time Superintendent has retired and that his replacement has been named.

For the last nineteen years Gord Baird has tended to the grounds of the 27-hole golf course and as of this Christmas, he will retire from the position.

“Gord started at Metcalfe in 2003 helping with the green and tee construction and grow in on holes 7-15 which opened in August 2004,” noted Metcalfe Golf General Manager Rob Howell in a recent note to their membership. “Soon after, Gord also assumed the position of Golf Course superintendent. During his time at Metcalfe, the course has continued to improve. Gord’s knowledge and experience in the turf industry has been instrumental to the golf course being in great shape and developing a great team on our maintenance crew. We are pleased the our assistant superintendent Sue Brewer and the entire turf team plan to return for 2022.”

With Baird’s departure, the Metcalfe Golf Club has named his replacement. Cole Campbell has been hired for the role.

Cole comes from the eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario where he has spent the last three seasons as the Assistant Superintendent.

In his eleven year golf industry career he has also been in positions at The Meadows Golf & Country Club and the Rivermead Golf Club. Many will be familiar with Cole through his father Ken, a long-time superintendent in Smiths Falls and Perth, Ontario.

A resident of Brinston, Ontario near Winchester, Campbell will begin his tenure at Metcalfe Golf in January, 2022.