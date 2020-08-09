Syndey Naro Wins Ontario Women’s Amateur

Dalewood, ON – Plenty of sunshine, smiles and great play marked the fourth and final round of the Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship at Dalewood Golf Club on August 7. With the Women’s Mid-Amateur title awarded to Nonie Marler (Public Player) following the end of round three, the remaining players battled for the Women’s Amateur Championship.

Sealing the deal with four consistent rounds of golf, Michigan State University golfer, Sydney Naro (Public Player), took home the Ontario Women’s Amateur crown with an even par to end the championship (285).

In a great fight for the silver and bronze, Brooke Rivers (Brampton GC) and Kristen Giles (Eagle River GC), went stroke for stroke most of the round with Rivers prevailing to finish second, one stroke behind Naro. Giles finished two shots off the pace for her third place finish. With three late birdies down the stretch, Rivers really put pressure on Naro to hang on to the lead. Giles also had a birdie streak of her own down the back nine but just like Rivers, couldn’t quite catch the leader.

“The conditions were a lot calmer, so there was definitely a chance for a lot of birdies out there. I just tried to play my game one shot at a time and it worked out pretty well”, said Naro, when asked what made the difference for the final round.

As a varsity golfer for Michigan State, Naro plays out of Forest Akers West when in Michigan, but in Canada, plays out of Windermere Golf and Country Club.

When asked if any holes were more challenging than others, Naro explained, “the par threes are definitely very long and I’d say number ten was a tough one. I was trying to make birdie all week and couldn’t make birdie on number ten. Number one was a little scary as it’s a long hole, but other that than I really liked the course and had a lot of fun”.

