Syndey Naro Wins Ontario Women’s Amateur

August 9, 2020 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Sydney Naro (Photo: Golf Ontario)

Dalewood, ON – Plenty of sunshine, smiles and great play marked the fourth and final round of the Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship at Dalewood Golf Club on August 7. With the Women’s Mid-Amateur title awarded to Nonie Marler (Public Player) following the end of round three, the remaining players battled for the Women’s Amateur Championship.

Sealing the deal with four consistent rounds of golf, Michigan State University golfer, Sydney Naro (Public Player), took home the Ontario Women’s Amateur crown with an even par to end the championship (285).

In a great fight for the silver and bronze, Brooke Rivers (Brampton GC) and Kristen Giles (Eagle River GC), went stroke for stroke most of the round with Rivers prevailing to finish second, one stroke behind Naro. Giles finished two shots off the pace for her third place finish. With three late birdies down the stretch, Rivers really put pressure on Naro to hang on to the lead. Giles also had a birdie streak of her own down the back nine but just like Rivers, couldn’t quite catch the leader.

“The conditions were a lot calmer, so there was definitely a chance for a lot of birdies out there. I just tried to play my game one shot at a time and it worked out pretty well”, said Naro, when asked what made the difference for the final round.

As a varsity golfer for Michigan State, Naro plays out of Forest Akers West when in Michigan, but in Canada, plays out of Windermere Golf and Country Club.

When asked if any holes were more challenging than others, Naro explained, “the par threes are definitely very long and I’d say number ten was a tough one. I was trying to make birdie all week and couldn’t make birdie on number ten. Number one was a little scary as it’s a long hole, but other that than I really liked the course and had a lot of fun”.

Final Leaderboard

1Sydney Naro  Public PlayerEF-169737271285
2Brooke Rivers  Brampton GC+1F-171737171286
3Kristen Giles  Eagle Ridge Golf Club+2FE71756972287
4Haley Yerxa  Ottawa Hunt & GC+4F-274727370289
5Sukriti Harjai  Grand Niagara GC+5F-170767371290
6Sarah-Eve Rheaume  Golf Quebec Club+6FE70747572291
T7Noémie Paré  Golf Quebec Club+7FE69787372292
T7Sarah Gallagher  Blue Springs Golf Club+7F-177707471292
T7Madeline Marck-Sherk  Bridgewater Country Club+7F+168787373292
10Sadie Dewinton-Davies  Public Player+8FE71737772293
T11Adele Chun  Station Creek GC- North+9F-273797270294
T11Megan Miron  Hamilton G & CC+9FE69807372294
T11Nonie Marler  Public Player+9F+473717476294
T11Sarah Beqaj  Toronto Golf Club+9F+568767377294
T15Alessandra Nagayo  Don Valley Golf Club+10F-171757871295
T15Vanessa Borovilos  Weston G&CC+10F+271737774295
T15Claire Hernandez  Thornhill Club+10F+867767280295
T18Grace Bell  Public Player+11F-371797769296
T18Kelly Zhao  Station Creek GC- North+11F+269787574296
T20Nicole Gal  Oakville Golf Club+12FE69807672297
T20Rozlyn Rooke  Blue Springs Golf Club+12FE71807472297
T20Diana McDonald  Loyalist CC+12F+971747181297
T23Lindsey Hummel  St. Thomas Golf & Country+13FE73757872298
T23Katie Cranston  Oakville Golf Club+13F+674757178298
25Vanessa Chychrun  Beacon Hall GC+14FE76777472299
T26Judith Kyrinis  Granite GC+15F+470787676300
T26Terrill Samuel  Weston G&CC+15F+673787178300
T28Mary Ann Hayward  St. Thomas Golf & Country+16F+373777675301
T28Bo Brown  Blue Springs Golf Club+16F+375767575301
T28Alyssa DiMarcantonio  Weston G&CC+16F+571807377301
T31Stefani Markovich  Lookout Point Country Clu+17F+375757775302
T31Alissa Xu  Station Creek GC- North+17F+375767675302
T33Kirsty Mitchell  Public Player+19F-174817871304
T33Raesa Sheikh  TPC at Osprey Valley+19F+273787974304
T33Krystal (Zhuotong) Li  The Summit G&CC+19F+675737878304
36Lauren Zaretsky  Ladies GC of Toronto+20F+671837378305
T37Isabella Portokalis  Sunningdale GC+21F+672797778306
T37Kayla Burke  Lookout Point Country Clu+21F+776777479306
T39Emily McKee  Rattlesnake Point GC+24F+375807975309
T39Jessie Mercer  Black Bear Ridge GC+24778080 237
41Madison Barber  The Landings Golf Club+25F+974758081310
T42Ava Koukofikas  Meadowbrook Golf & Countr+26F+672837878311
T42Joline Truong  Trafalgar Golf & Country+26F+1077757782311
T42Marion Reid  Islington GC+26798179 239
45Madelin Boyd  Oshawa Golf & Curling+29F+872837980314
46Kiley Rodrigues  Cataraqui Golf & Country+34F+1077788282319
47Ivy Steinberg  Granite GC+36788883 249
48Lisa Volchoff  Brantford G&CC+48819684 261
49Jenna Power  Derrydale Golf Club+839510299 296
50Jacqui Mutch  Sturgeon Point Golf Club+849898101 297

