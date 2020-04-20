With The Season On Hold, Symetra Tour Spotlights Canadian Selena Costabile

Those familiar with Selena Costabile likely know her best for her golf ability.

The Thornhill, Ontario golfer had a standout junior and amateur career and is now making her way in the professional ranks, while balancing university studies by distance education.

With the current Symetra Tour season stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Costabile’s play is on hold, but that has given the circuit a chance to spotlight her vast talents away from the course.

This week they profiled the multi-lingual Canadian. I am sure you’ll find her biography a fascinating one.

