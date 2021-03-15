Symetra Tour Returns; Begins 2021 Schedule

The 2021 Symetra Tour, the official development tour for the LPGA, gets their 2021 season underway this week in Arizona.
The Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic in Mesa is a first-time event for the circuit that has 19 events slated to be played for 2021. The TOUR only played 10 events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The (USD) $200,000 purse event will see seven Canadian players taking part. They include Maddie Szeryk, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Anne-Catherine Tanguay, Jaclyn Lee, Brittany Marchand, Rebecca Lee-Bentham, and Samantha Richdale.
Play for 72 holes gets underway on March 18 at the Longbow Golf Club, and is scheduled to conclude on March 21.