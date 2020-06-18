Symetra Tour To Re-Start In Michigan In Late July

One event. That was all the Symetra Tour, the feeder tour to the LPGA Tour, was able play before the Covid-19 pandemic brought their circuit to a screeching halt.

Now, after three months on the sidelines the Symetra Tour has announced they will return on July 24-26 with the 7th annual FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship at Battle Creek Country Club in Battle Creek, Michigan.

It will be the start of a run if nine events that will complete the 2020 campaign which will wrap up with the Symetra Tour Championship from Nov. 3-6 in Davidson, North Carolina at River Run Country Club.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners and host venues for continued flexibility and support,” said Mike Nichols, Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour. “They have worked tirelessly to keep all hopes and dreams alive for the next generation of LPGA Tour stars. In addition to Symetra Tour sponsors, the ANNIKA Foundation recently showcased an unparalleled form of generosity with their Crisis Relief Fund providing $50,000 in grants to Symetra Tour players financially affected by the coronavirus.”

Purses are still being finalized, but players on the Symetra Tour will be competing for greater than $1.5 million during the season. Additionally, the Symetra Tour will once again award LPGA Tour Membership to the top players on the Volvik Race for the Card money list at the end of the year. However, five cards will be available instead of the 10 that have been distributed each year since 2008.

Prior to the break, after the opening event, two Canadians were in the top 15 of the Volvik Race For The Card. Brittany Marchand shared 8th place while Rebecca Lee-Bentham shared 13th.