Symetra Tour Returns for 2021; Four Canadians Made The Cut

March 22, 2021 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Ontario Golf News, Prairie Golf News, Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots

Jaclyn Lee (Ohio State)

The development tour for the LPGA, the Symetra Tour, began their 2021 season this past week at the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic in Mesa, Arizona.

Seven Canadians started the week but only four advanced to the weekend after the 36-hole cut.

The top Canadian finisher was Quebec’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc, in a tie for 23rd. The former Quebec Women’s Amateur winner turned in rounds of 71-72-69-71 to end play at -5.

The other Canadians to make the weekend were Jaclyn Lee of Calgary (t-35), Brittany Marchand (Mono, Ontario) t-42, and Anne-Catherine Tanguay. Tanguay, who was returning from a year away from golf as a new mother, finished in a share of 54th.

Canadians missing the 36-hole cut were Maddie Szeryk, Rebecca Lee-Bentham, and Samantha Richdale.

The Symetra Tour moves on to Beaumont, California this week for the IOA Championship Presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.

Szeryk, Tanguay, Leblanc, Richdale, Lee-Bentham, and Marchand are all in the field.

Jaclyn Lee shifts back up to the LPGA Tour this week in Carlsbad, California where she will join Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp in the KIA Classic.

