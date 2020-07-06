Pendrith Earns Best Finish To Date On The Korn Ferry Tour

To say he was trending in the right direction is an understatement. In 2019 Richmond Hill, Ontario golfer Taylor Pendrith had a two-win season on the Mackenzie Tour and was more than ready to make his way back to the higher level Korn Ferry Tour. When he joined us on the Flagstick.com TeeTalk podcast in February it was clear he was on a mission this season.

That pursuit is starting to pay off. The big-hitter, who exhibits equally skilled touch around the greens, earned his best ever finish on the PGA TOUR’s Triple-A circuit this past weekend, sharing a third place finish at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

The 29-year-old,7th year pro, put up rounds of 68,70, 67, 70 to reach thirteen under par, two strokes back of the winner, Will Zaltoris.

For his efforts Pendrith earned (USD) $26,625 and moved up to 26th on the Tour’s Money List.

It improved on his previous best finish on the circuit, a t-4 finish at the Club Colombia Championship in 2016.

Fellow Canada Adam Svensson also had a fine showing in Colorado, tying for 10th place.

Both are in the field this week for the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC San Antonio Challenge at The Canyons as well as two other Canadians, Ben Silverman and Stuart Macdonald.

