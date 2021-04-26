Taylor Pendrith is Officially PGA TOUR Bound

After stellar play in the 2020 season, which was extended into this year due to Covid-19, the career trajectory for Taylor Pendrith seemed to have a forgone conclusion. Now, his likely ascension to the PGA TOUR is a certainty.

On Sunday the Richmond Hill, Ontario golfer turned in a final round of 64 at the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas. The resulting tie for 15th place put him in 3rd place on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, but more importantly, over the 1700 points threshold. Mathematically that assures the 29 year-old of staying inside the top 25 by the end of the season and earns him a spot on the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR.

“It’s been a long journey for sure, starting in 2014 when I turned pro, but it’s always been a goal of mine and a dream of mine to play on the PGA TOUR, and I will be able to do that next year,” Pendrith shared in an interview after the event.

See the full interview in the Tweet shared by the Korn Ferry Tour below.

"Dream come true to lock up my card." @TaylorPendrith, 29, has crossed our fail-safe threshold of 1,700 Points, securing his first @PGATOUR card for the 2021-22 season. pic.twitter.com/wAIVLhvG4y — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 26, 2021

Please leave this field empty DON'T MISS A THING! FGM Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



