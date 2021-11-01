Taylor Pendrith Ties For 5th at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

It was a soggy finish to the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. High winds and rain hampered the conclusion of the tournament eventually won by Lucas Herbert. The finish was extra moist for Canada’s Taylor Pendrith, who found a water penalty area off the tee on the 71st hole, dashing dreams of an inaugural PGA TOUR win in the process.

The Richmond Hill, Ontario golfer, a 30-year-old rookie on the circuit, carried a three-shot lead into the final stanza, but that margin evaporated early in the day.

“Not great,” was how two two-time Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada winner responded when asked to describe his day. “I didn’t really get off to a good start, was just kind of hanging around, didn’t really have a good day on the greens, leaving most putts short.”

Despite the early bobbles. Pendrith was still tied for the lead with five holes to play, and was just a shot back after the 16th hole, a challenging ocean-side par-3, but it was on the penultimate test where his hopes of a win were dashed.

As he faced the 17th, a par-five, and needing to gain a stroke on Herbert, Pendrith looked to use one of the key tools in his arsenal, the driver. Unfortunately, it went left into the water, leading to a double bogey, but he had no regrets about the decision to remain aggressive.

“I thought about it briefly, but driver’s probably my No. 1 strength and I had been driving it really well up until today,” he shared. “Hit a couple left balls with the driver today, but at that point I was 1 back and if I hit a good drive I would have had 5-, 6-iron in and good look at birdie. Yeah, it was probably the worst swing of the week, the year maybe, but I wouldn’t change it.”

The end result was a tie for fifth place for the Canadian. It bettered his best previous PGA TOUR finish, a t-11 at the 2021 Barbasol Championship. After a hectic two weeks (he got married on October 16) and very little preparation, he puts things in perspective for the week that still earned him (USD) $251.062.50 and valuable FedEx Cup Points early in the year.

“Yeah, lots of positives. Obviously it’s my best finish out here. It was a tough Sunday, which I guess I’ll learn a lot from that, but to have a good week was great. I really hadn’t played much golf in the last two weeks, I think maybe twice, and I didn’t see the golf course until Thursday, so pretty pleased overall.”

Three other Canadians made the cut in Bermuda – Adam Svensson tied for 22nd, David Hearn shared 39th, and Adam Hadwin took a piece of 46th place.

The PGA TOUR now heads for Mexico and the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Pendrith will be in the field, along with fellow Canadians Adam Hadwin, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, and Nick Taylor.