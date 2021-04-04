TaylorMade Golf Commemorates Dustin Johnson’s Masters Win With Special Edition Putter

It’s a week like no other in golf. A rite of Spring, a sign of the game’s return each year..

Each season there are many milestones in the game, ones that golfers are emotionally tied to, and The Masters is certainly high on that list.

It’s no surprise then, that in recent years golf manufacturers have flocked to commemorate the occasion with related merchandise.

This year TaylorMade Golf, the sponsor of 2020 Masters Champion Dustin Johnson, is marking the occasion with a special edition putter. Sold in limited quantities, it will replicate the one he used to win the major championship that brought him to tears, with some extra touches.

Within the purposely crafted box, golfers will find a putter that falls in line with the specifications of DJ’s, with a pure solid black crown, a short slant hosel, a Counter Core SuperStroke GT 1.0 grip, and two 9g weights placed in the heel and toe.

To finish off the theme, there are Augusta-like colour accents on the badging and a 2020 Season’s Tradition putter cover, the same as DJ used during his victorious week, are included.

The Dustin Johnson Spider Limited Commemorative Edition was available for pre-order on March 31 (2021) and will be offered at select retailers and at the company website (TaylorMadeGolf.ca) on April 9.

The right hand only model, which specs out at 35″ in length, will be on offer for (CAD) $649.99

