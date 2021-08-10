TaylorMade Introduces Next Generation P·790 Irons

What do you do when you are a manufacturer and you have to follow up a successful product? You work that much harder to innovate to bring something new to the table.

That appears to be the path of TaylorMade Golf, who is revealing the third generation of their highly successful P·790 irons. (You can hear more about that journey to innovation from TaylorMade Matt Bovee on the Flagstick.com TeeTalk podcast later this week: https://teetalk.fireside.fm/ )

First introduced five years ago to great acceptance, the P·790 has worked its way into the conversation of modern irons that helped shape their industry segment – the internal cavity iron.

At the heart the new variation, and key in allowing other design changes to be made, is the use of an ultralight urethane foam inside the head, tagged with the moniker of “SpeedFoam Air”. It’s significantly less dense than previously used material allowing for weight savings and opening up a design possibilities. Most notably, a lower centre of gravity placement to help the launch properties, and allowance to use a 1.5mm forged 4140 steel L-Face matched to a 8620 carbon steel body. The new face was crafted using mapping technology to better orient the most effective hitting area to where golfers tend to hit their shots.

The company’s iron development team charted data from thousands upon thousands of golf shots and determined the most common impact points on the iron face. Utilizing this data, engineers strategically shaped and positioned the sweet spot to capture more of those shots. Results include measurable upticks in ball speed and distance compared to the prior generation. Overall, the sweet spot has been better aligned with centre face to naturally provide performance where golfers need it the most.

The 2021 P·790 contains much of the DNA that has made this a dynamic iron franchise for more than five years. Heavy tungsten weighting, up to 31g in an individual iron head, is strategically positioned to deliver both stability and forgiveness. The patented Thru-Slot Speed Pocket™ continues to provide increased face flexibility while preserving ball speed and distance on low face strikes.

Clean and classic aesthetics complete the look of this artfully designed iron. P·700 Series – making P·790 the ideal pairing for combo sets with P·770, P·7MC and even P·7MB in some cases.

P·790 UDI

Complementing the P·790 irons is the P·790 UDI, a forged driving iron designed with Tour inspired shaping and incorporating proven TaylorMade technologies such as the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket™ and Forged Hollow Body Construction with a new thin-walled design. Like the other irons in the set, the P·790 UDI is powered by the all-new SpeedFoam™ Air and is constructed of a soft, 8620 carbon steel body combined with a high strength forged 4140 carbon steel face.

It features the same intelligent sweet spot that positions performance precisely where golfers need it the most. The head design promotes low spin shots with a piercing trajectory and is built for golfers who want control with sacrificing distance.

Specifications, Pricing & Availability

Available now for pre-order on www.TaylorMadeGolf.ca and at retail on Friday, September 3, the new P·790 irons ($1,699.99 CAD steel/$1,799.99 CAD graphite for 7pc set) will be offered in 3-PW/AW and come equipped with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts or Mitsubishi Chemical MMT graphite shafts with Golf Pride Z-Grips. Available in RH and LH.

P·790 UDI is available as a 2-iron (17°) and comes equipped with the Project X HZRDS Black Smoke shaft and Golf Price Z-Grip at a retail price of $329.99 CAD. Available in RH.