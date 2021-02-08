Product Watch: TaylorMade Upgrades TP5 and TP5X Golf Balls

Improved aerodynamics continues to to be the story of the year in the premium golf ball category, and that also holds true with TaylorMade Golf who has made an upgrade to their top-level TP5 and TP5X Golf Balls for 2021.

Mr. Michael Fox, the Category Director of Golf Balls & Accessories joined us for a conversation on the new products, their improvements, and why he believes they make the golf balls the most complete tour-level balls on the marketplace. Click play to hear that conversation.

Micheal Fox – TaylorMade Category Director, Golf Balls & Accessories

Fox shares details on their new dual radius dimple pattern that reduces drag and promotes distance.

At the same time the balls has been boosted in their own regards for feel and distance, building on the legacy of a product first introduced in 2017.

Fox also provides details on fast Tour adoption by players like Rory McIlroy and the recently signed Tommy Fleetwood.

Both golf balls will be available in high-visibility yellow covers and traditional white covers.

The 2021 TP5 and TP5x will be available at retail on 3/5/2021 at an MSRP of $64.99 CAD per dozen. The new TP5/TP5x pix and TP5/TP5x Yellow will be available at retail on 4/9/2021 at an MSRP of $64.99 per dozen CAD.

