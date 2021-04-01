TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 108: Mike Kelly, Golf Ontario Executive Director / ANA Inspiration Preview / Stefan is A Dad!

It’s a big week at the podcast as Stefan’s new “roommate” finally arrives and he unexpectedly shows up for the episode!

There has never been more discussion about the topic of golf’s future, given the boost in play last year by the pandemic, so we check in with Mike Kelly of Golf Ontario for the feature interview. He shares the perspective of their association on the impact of 2020, what they are working on to help the game thrive, and their plans for tournaments and such in the year ahead.

The Week The Was finds us with a lot of love for the Joel Dahmen win on the PGA TOUR and plenty of excitement over the play of Canadian pros and amateurs at multiple golf events.

We make our picks for the first pro major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, and welcome the River Town Saints for the guest music of the week.

The Mail Bag has us answering questions about recent Korn ferry Tour winner Adam Svensson, favourite beverages on the golf course, do we like more match play for pro golf, LPGA majors we’d like to attend, and the structure of golf clinics.

The Tip of The Week has us talking about how to improve your practice sessions.

TeeTalk Episode 108: Mike Kelly, Golf Ontario

