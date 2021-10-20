TeeTalk Podcast Episode #137 – Billy Spencer, PGA TOUR caddy for Sungjae Im

Fall golf is winding down in Canada but the sport rolls on around the world. The includes the PGA TOUR where Sungjae Im recently won at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and did so with the help of a Canadian caddy. That looper, veteran Billy Spencer, joins us on TeeTalk this week for a wide-ranging discussion.

We cover off how he got into caddying, firing players and making transitions to others, the joys and downsides of being a pro caddy, being part of The Olympics, and even some discussion about his beloved Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. He’s a popular guy on Tour and you’ll find out why after giving this a listen.

In the Week That Was we talk Symetra Tour, the latest exploits of Rickie Fowler, the CJ Cup (is it joining the line-up of world’s worst golf trophies?), and a new golf tournament being backed by Geoff Ogilvy in Australia.

The Mail Bag has us answering questions about giving golf tips to your father-in-law, PXG golf equipment, and the complications of being a spectator at the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews.

If you hit a lot of thin golf shots with your irons with a lack of power, you may also want to catch the Tip of The Week.

TeeTalk Episode #137 – Bill Spencer, PGA TOUR Caddy

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 84 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!