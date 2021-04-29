TeeTalk Episode #112 – Will Wilcox, Korn Ferry Tour Winner

You cannot be anyone but yourself, and pro golfer Will Wilcox certainly does not try to mask who he is.

You’ll find that out on this episode where the Mackenzie Tour and Korn Ferry Tour winner joins in to catch us up on his world.

Currently playing the Korn Ferry Tour, the former PGA TOUR member lets you inside his life in a fun conversation. He shares his putting woes, trial and tribulations with caddies, drops knowledge about the famous in-flight dust-up between his pal Steve Marino and Ernie Els, and let’s you know exactly what he plans to be doing if his career path does not head in the right direction. We also get his take on Tony Romo playing tour events on Sponsor’s Exemptions.

In the coversation he also talks about his time in Canada on the Mackenzie Tour and how a random invite led him to playing the circuit and winning the Dakota Dunes Classic. His caddy story alone from that event is worth the listen.

in the balance of the show we have a chat about Brooke Henderson and her 10th LPGA TOUR win, break down the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, and Scott challenges Stefan with the PGA TOUR Money list game.

In the MailBag, we talk WITB for us, wedge buying, our favorite rounds of golf in 2020, and how good you should be before you try and qualify for an event on a PGA TOUR-affiliated tour.

