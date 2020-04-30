TeeTalk Ep. 63 – Scott Pritchard, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada

We jump in for talk about pro golf in Canada this week as newly-appointed Executive Director of the Mackenzie – PGA TOUR, Scott Pritchard, is our featured guest. He relayed some thoughts on the suspension of pro golf, the evolution of their circuit, what their plans are for 2020, and beyond. It’s great insight on the TOUR from one of the best sources possible.

Outside of the interview we discuss course re-openings around Canada and the new conditions of play, speculate about a “Last Dance” type of documentary for golf, and agree to disagree about world class players playing mini-tours while their main circuits are shut down.

We each choose and discuss our favourite PING irons of all time, ponder Nick Faldo’s proposal to make golf better by having smaller drivers and eliminating tees, and take a look at the adjusted schedule for the LPGA TOUR and new Olympic Golf qualifying parameters.

In the MailBag we answer questions about local/regional golf tournaments, making a record number of birdies but still shooting over par, playing golf in Manitoba, the most amount of money we’ve lost playing golf, and which LPGA TOUR player we’d like to play a round of golf with.

This episode is presented by adidas Canada and the all-new codechaos footwear.

TeeTalk Ep. 63 – Scott Pritchard

