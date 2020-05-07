TeeTalk Ep. 64 – Chris Stevenson, Sports Journalist on Links, Rinks & Drinks

One of Canada’s most-respected sports journalists joins us this week on TeeTalk. Chris Stevenson has covered hockey and golf for many decades and his depth of knowledge and wide perspective is apparent in our chat. We dip into the prospects of major sports and what the coverage may look like post-pandemic, touch on his many years covering the NHL, get his favourite memories from covering Brooke Henderson on the LPGA TOUR, and tap into his knowledge as the host of the Ottawa Craft Beer Insider.

In this epsiode sponsored by TaylorMade, we update you on golf opening up around North America, the upcoming PGA Driving Relief Skins Game at Seminole, and the latest schedule announcement for the Korn Ferry Tour.

We take on the FootJoy Bracket contest and each choose our favourite four FootJoy shoes of all-time, and examine the Netflix Documentary Epsiode of “Losers” that tells the story of Jean Van De Velde at the 1999 Open Championship.

In the MailBag we answer questions about using the same golf balls when you practice and play, restoring older irons, the roots of the Canadian Amateur, our favourite golfers from Australia, and which PGA TOUR player may struggle if they had to carry their own staff bag.

In the Tip of the Week we discuss the important on intent and concepts in the learning process.

