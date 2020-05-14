TeeTalk Ep. 65 – Gary Player, The Black Knight

It’s a huge TeeTalk show for Episode #65 as we are joined by the man who happened to complete the Grand Slam of golf majors in 1965, Gary Player.

The 9-time major champion (he also won 9 more on the PGA TOUR Champions) joins us from self-isolation near Philadelphia to dig into a wide range of topics, both golf and non-golf. As he is always keen to do, he provides commentary on world issues of the day.

We also get his thoughts on Canada, the 2007 Presidents Cup in Montreal and the choice of Mike Weir to take on Tiger Woods in singles, the choking factor in golf, the faults he sees in Jordan Spieth’s golf game, how he’s been like a teenager during self-isolation, what he expects when the PGA TOUR comes back, the charitable impact of golf, and the Masters being moved to the Fall.

In the balance of the show we preview some of the bets available for the TaylorMade Driving For Relief skins game coming up this weekend, the return of the Korean LPGA Tour, how bad would we play with persimmon woods, and the “controversy” of Vijay Singh playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Scott challenges Stefan with some trivia based on the 2010 PGA TOUR Media guide, we talk about the backswing in the Tip of the Week, and the MailBag brings us questions about when we first broke 80, how many times we think Mike Weir will win on the Champions Tour, what we have learned from golf, and what we think of Costco’s new entry in the putter market.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries.