Another one of our Canadian favourites, Michael Gligic (Stefan can pronounce it now), returns to the podcast this week for this third appearance. The PGA TOUR rookie gives us a look at what his preparation has been for his return to play, how his schedule is shaping up, and shares his perspective on how the PGA TOUR may look under new COVID-19 protocols. That includes his caddy and travel situation, and we speculate what winning may look like on the TOUR in the days ahead. He also shares what it was like to take part in a surprise 50th birthday call with Mike Weir.

We break down The Match II with our thoughts on the good and bad of the match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Payton Manning, and Tom Brady. We also choose four female athletes for a hypothetical Match III.

The show also has us discussing the proposed return of the European Tour and what that may look like, the affects of Covid-19 on golf equipment companies, and we delve into the big opportunity for golf with many other sports still on the sidelines.

We introduce the “If You Were Somebody Else” game – role playing different people in golf, talk about warm-up tips, what you need to do to really change your golf game, and flush out whether we think Phil Mickelson will ever win another major championship.

TeeTalk Ep. 67 Michael Gligic, PGA TOUR member

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries.