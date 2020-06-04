TeeTalk Ep. 68 – Josh Whalen, Rookie Tour Pro

The uncertainly of the world also extends to golf. First year touring pro and the former #1 amateur in Canada, Josh Whalen, joins us on the podcast this week to talk about it all.

The Kent State graduate explains how achieving success in golf is not always a linear path whether that is setbacks with your game, health issues with people you love, or having your season halted by a pandemic.

He also gives insight into his time with Team Canada, playing amateur golf around the world, and teeing it up at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.

Stefan and Scott discuss inclusiveness in golf, the latest news from the PGA TOUR, Mackenzie Tour, Symetra Tour, and Lorie Kane being inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.

We introduce a new game with a golf version of Two Truths and a Lie, we talk about some equipment options and playing decisions, and discuss players who cheat at the game.

We cap it all off with a putting tip.

TeeTalk Ep. 68 – Josh Whalen

