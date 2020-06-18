TeeTalk Ep. 70 – Joshua Haywood, Haywood Golf

It’s an exciting episode with the return of the PGA TOUR at the Charles Schwab Challenge and we break it down – the good, the bad, and the indifferent. Who played well, whether Collin Morikawa and Rory Mcilroy have some serious work to do, and how the PGA TOUR handled an event in the midst of a pandemic.

We share the skinny on new events for the LPGA and PGA Tour, the fate of the Golf Canada Amateur events for the rest of 2020, and why a 2-time PGA TOUR winner is playing on the Vancouver Golf Tour.

We take on the enigma that is Bryson DeChambeau and his strategy to blitz courses off the tee, and talk ratings for the return of the TOUR, both on broadcasts and with gamblers.

In our feature interview we welcome Vancouver entrepreneur Joshua Haywood to lay out his story of developing a Canadian-based golf equipment brand from scratch. He delves into the origin, the challenges, the joys, and where he feels he can fit into the golf retail landscape.

We preview the RBC Heritage as it returns to Hilton Head Island and who might play well there, and Scott tests Stefan on his knowledge of how much money certain prominent players won in their pro golf careers.

In the Mail Bag we answer questions about out-of-the-way Scottish golf spots, how to get more out of your driver, how much practice is too much, and whether we think Nike made a mistake to get out for the golf equipment business.

TeeTalk Ep. 70 – Josh Haywood, Haywood Golf

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries.