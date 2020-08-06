It’s been the busiest week in pro golf in many, many months so we take the time to break down everything from the multiple PGA TOUR events, to the return of the LPGA, the debut of Jim Furyk on the PGA TOUR Champions, and the continued hot play of Taylor Pendrith.

Men’s major championship golf has returned and the PGA Championship is a big focus of this episode.

We preview the course, the field, some of the feature pairings, and do a mock draft of players with a little something on the line.

In the Mail Bag we answer questions about the differences between hybrids and utility irons, the most talented PGA TOUR players yet to win, gaining yardage through shaft changes, practice time on the tour, and if the PGA Championship should return to match play.

TeeTalk Ep. 77 – PGA Championship Preview

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries.