TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 88 – Gawain Robertson, TRUE Sports

It’s a deeeeppp show this week with plenty to talk about starting with the latest on Phil Mickelson finding success on the Champions Tour and Jason Kokrak finally hoisting a trophy on the PGA TOUR at Shadow Creek.

We preview the ZOZO Championship, take an early look at betting odds for the Masters, and bring you news on the 2020 Hero World Challenge.

In the feature interview long-time industry professional Gawain Robertson joins us. The co-founder of ACCRA Golf and now the Director of Aftermarket Sales for TRUE Sports (True Temper, Project X, Aerotech, and ACCRA) tells us his origin story, shares fitting stories from working with tour pros like Gary Woodland and others, and provides insight on the turmoil of the golf business in 2020.

Gawain also sits in for the Birdie vs Bogey segment to drop his opinions on topics like Tyrell Hatton club tosses, spectators at the Houston Open, buying equipment based solely on YouTube videos, and whether hitting the golf ball a long way is a skill.

We debut “Correct Opinions”, have a tip of the week that will help you deal with Fall weather, and the Mail Bag is bursting. We answer questions about driver upgrades,the best money we have spent in golf, rain wear, the influence of golf pros on golf club purchases, and whether hitting the golf ball further will slow up play.

TeeTalk Ep. 88 – Gawain Robertson – True Sports

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries.

