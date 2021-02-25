TeeTalk Episode 103: Ryan Stokke of PING Golf, Tiger Woods Crash, Funny Golf Shoppers

A great example this week of working on a script for a show then having it go sideways. We give our initial reaction to the Tiger Woods car crash news just hours after the story broke.

Joining us for a feature interview is the Director of Product Design for PING Golf, Ryan Stokke, who takes us through the entire G425 product line. That includes insight on a new club being added to the bag for Canada’s Corey Conners.

We give our Pars, Birdies, and Bogeys for the past week in golf with plenty of talk about Riviera, Max Homa, Madelene Sagstrom, possible changes in Amateur Status rules, and some thoughts on Tony Finau and the fans being allowed to attend at the upcoming PGA Championship.

For fun we lean on our past retail golf experience to come up with some stereotypical golf shoppers; you’ll recognize all of them and we admit to being some of them as well.

The Mail Bag is full, again with at least one coffee question. We also address low cost irons, which pro golfer we would invite to dinner with our family, and some questions on both Bryson Dechambeau and Annika Sorenstam.

In the tip of the week we address an element that will provide more consistency for your practice putting.

Ep. 103 – Ryan Stokke, Director of Product Design, PING

We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries.

