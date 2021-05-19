TeeTalk Episode #115 – PGA Championship Preview w/ Kyle Peters, PGA TOUR Caddy/Charleston Resident

We go full out for the PGA Championship this week with an in-depth preview of the men’s major.

Our “Scoring” segment is all PGA Championshio related as we take on the story-lines of the week, good or bad, and we also answer a Mail Bag full of questions about the tournament.

We draft our teams for the week (some of our picks may surprise you) and each provide five bets that we are willing to put our own money on.

PGA TOUR caddy and Charleston, South Carolina resident Kyle Peters joins us from Kiawah Island with his in-depth insight on the course, how he expects the week to play out, and other local knowledge. That includes how the caddies will be treated this week and where they are dining.

He also gives us thoughts on rangefinders being used, the real length the Ocean Course might be played at, what he thinks will be the winning score, and all the details of the course you might only hear from a pro caddy who has played it many times.

As always, he’s full of knowledge and you’ll want to hear his takes.

TeeTalk Episode #115 – PGA Championship Preview w/ Kyle Peters, PGA TOUR Caddy

