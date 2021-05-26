TeeTalk Episode #116 – PGA Championship Wrap w/ Andrew Tschudin – Caddy To Cam Davis

It was an incredible past week in golf as Phil Mickelson managed the near impossible and won a major championship at the age of 50.

We get to eat a little crow over that on the show this week, given the predictions about how we figured Phil might fare at Kiawah Island.

To help things along and wrap up the tournament that captured the attention of the golf world, we are joined by Andrew Tschudin, caddy for Australia’s Cam Davis, who made the cut at PGA and was in the mix early on. Andrew gives in the ropes insight on what the championship looked like from their perspective, adding a whole new layer to what we most people saw as viewers.

His time as a tour pro, using rangefinders in a PGA TOUR event, and thoughts on the Ocean Course are all part of the conversation.

The Mail Bag is full of PGA Championship questions, plus a few that are swing and lesson related.

The Tip of the Week has Scott discussing sand shots and how you can make them easier through more effective use of your wedge.

