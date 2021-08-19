TeeTalk Podcast Episode #128 – Special Co-Host Ryan French, Monday Q Info/The Fire Pit Collection

Scott is on vacation so Stefan made some calls to the bullpen. This week Ryan French of Monday Q Info and The Fire Pit Collective is back on the podcast to co-host with Stefan.

The boys discuss the players graduating to the PGA tour from the Korn Ferry Tour, players in status limbo, and should Kevin Kisner be on the Ryder Cup. We also announce our winners for the TaylorMade headcover giveaway contest.

TeeTalk Episode #128 – Ryan French, MondayQ Info/ The Fire Pit Collective

