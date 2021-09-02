TeeTalk Podcast Episode #130 – Noah Steele, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Winner

The boys are back together for a jam-packed episode that starts by diving into the BMW Championship, Solheim Cup, PGA TOUR Championship, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and the Ryder Cup.

We run through some thoughts on fan conduct on the PGA TOUR, Phil Mickelson’s rebuke of the USGA, Patrick Cantlay’s putting, the soaring auction price for a Tiger Woods back-up putter, and discuss whether slope on rangefinders should be allowed in tournaments.

Joining us for a feature interview for the first time in two years is Team Canada member Noah Steele who details how his amateur career was transformed by his recent win on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. He tells us what it was like to be the first amateur to win on the tour in almost 20 years, how he kept it together going down the stretch, and what his plans are for his immediate future.

The MailBag returns with questions on golf travel in Prince Edward Island, the all-female broadcast crew that will be used at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, being a guest at a private club, our favourite messages that we received this year, and we share the oddest things we have witnessed in golf this summer.

In the tip of the week we talk about playing the right speed in putting.

Plenty to listen to; enjoy the show.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode #130 – Noah Steele. Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada winner

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 75 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!