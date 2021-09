Scott and Stefan break down the Solheim Cup, PGA Tour Championship, Korn Ferry Tour finals, and more this week. The boys spend some time looking ahead to the Ryder Cup and also break down who they think should be the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour.

Jeff Bishop from Dormie Workshop joins the show as well to discuss their brand, entrepreneurship, being a PGA Professional, and the misconceptions of the Stack and Tilt swing method.

TeeTalk Podcast – Episode #131 – Jeff Bishop, Dormie Workshop