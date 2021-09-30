TeeTalk Podcast Episode #134 – Ryder Cup Wrap-Up

It’s finally come and gone, so we take the time this week to give some thoughts on the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. The good, the bad, the head-scratching, and things we can expect in the future. Rory’s interview, DJ’s five points, the television coverage, fan behavior, Brooks and Bryson, and Stricker’s influence.

Stefan challenges Scott to name the winners of PGA TOUR winners from each event in 2020 (you should try it), and we take a look at the week ahead on the PGA TOUR, LPGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, and Mackenzie Tour.

The Mail Bag is full of Ryder Cup questions but we also provide some opinions about where the retail price of golf clubs is going, we recall our favourite post game beverages for 2021, and provide some tips on dealing with Fall golf.

For the Tip of the Week we talk about your trail arm and how to make it function better in the golf swing.

