TeeTalk Podcast Episode #144 – 2021 Year In Review

The 2021 golf year was another remarkable one and we look back on 48 episodes of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast to end the season.

We run through the gamut of guests and shows to note memorable chats and moments.

We pick out our favourite courses we played, our most memorable rounds (personally and on tour), and the players were were most shocked by in 2021.

Stefan challenges Scott to a little role playing (to Scott’s chagrin) of some of the year’s most notable characters in golf, while Scott tests Stefan to the Transcript Game. He has to guess who said each of ten quotes from PGA TOUR or LPGA Tour press conferences from the year.

It’s a good time and a great way to close off the season.

Thanks to everyone who listened in the past year, to all our guests and sponsors, and we look forward to bringing you more content and entertainment in 2022.

Oh, and please subscribe on your favoruite platform and feel free to share our show with others.

All the best for the Holiday Season!

TeeTalk Episode #144 – Year In Review

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 85 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!