TeeTalk Episode 60: Lesley Hawkins, GM adidas Golf Canada

It’s the Masters week, but not the Masters week (postponed, of course) but we serve up some Augusta National content anyways in this episode sponsored by TaylorMade and the new SIM Driver.

We both sat down and watched the final round of the 1997 Masters and gave our own generational perspective on the historic victory by Tiger Woods.

We get you updated on date changes for the men’s major championships and detail howe some of they may look different going forward.

Joining us for a feature interview is the General Manager of adidas Golf Canada, Lesley Hawkins, for an insightful chat about her golf origin story, busting through the glass ceiling in golf, the value of support and mentorship, and the move to more sustainable products with adidas and the entire golf industry.

With major golf tours on a break we each pick out five players we are worry about now that they have a lot of time on their hands. How will they spend their time and what will they look like when they return? Or will they return?

