TeeTalk Episode 104: Taylor Pendrith Returns. Life On The Korn Ferry Tour, and Beyond

With his 2021 season underway, Canada’s Taylor Pendrith returns to the show to give our listeners an update on his life, on and off the tour.

We discuss his recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open and other opportunities he will have on the PGA TOUR this year. At the same time he lays out his goals and focus on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, takes us inside his bag to see what equipment he is using and testing, explains what strange snack his caddy, Mitch, has slipped into the bag, discusses the surge of Mike Weir on the PGA TOUR Champions, and, of course, shares some Maple Leafs talk. We also chat about the role of sponsors in the development of young golf pros and what house-warming parties for golf pros have in common for golf pros and everyone else. (Hint: some assembly required)

We introduce you to our new producer, Brendan Kennedy, an emerging golfer and sound engineer for a Juno Award-winning band.

Plenty of Collin Morikawa talk as we debate his career ceiling, as well as The Week That Was with our Birdies, Bogeys, Pars, and Honorable Mentions.

The Mail Bag is bursting with listener questions about Patrick Reed equipment deals, favourite golf course meals, putting instruction books, golf pros and their relationship with social media, wing sauces, and club pro purchasing dilemmas.

TeeTalk Ep. 104 – Taylor Pendrith Golf

