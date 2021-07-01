Life was a blur for both of us the past week so we did not catch much golf on television. That said there is still plenty to discuss given the recent success of Nelly Korda as she goes back-to-back on the LPGA TOUR, adds a major to her resume, and becomes world #1.

Stefan breaks down his full Flagstick Open experience – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

We hand out our usual assortments of birdies, bogeys, pars, and honourable mentions and somehow end up talking about both the Ryder Cup and The Masters. A strange turn but fun nonetheless.

We welcome Todd Keirstead to the show for an interview about his continued efforts to bring more people to the game of golf, specifically through a new ParaGolf Canada program. You’ll find it thought-provoking, we assure you.

The Mail Bag is an assortment of equipment and playing questions, whether we’d rather like to work on the pro shop or on a maintenance crew, big mistakes that arrive at the lesson tee, and you’ll get our preferences on wind vs rain. We’ll also weigh in on whether you need a lesson or a new putter more.

The Tip of the Week has Scott talking ball position.

TeeTalk Podcast Episode #121 – Todd Keirstead, ParaGolf Canada

