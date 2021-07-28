TeeTalk Podcast Episode #125: Stuart Anderson/ 4-time Canadian Tour Winner

Through the long history of the Canadian Tour, there have been many talented golfers. Some have ascended to become regulars on the PGA TOUR while many others fell just short of that pinnacle, despite having what seemed like equal abilities.

Canada’s Stuart Anderson, who won 4 times on the TOUR, including two TOUR Championships, was a player many felt was destined for nothing but success. He certainly achieved that as a two-time representative of his home country at the World Cup, but, like many pro golfers, he did not quite make it to the PGA TOUR on a full-time basis.

Admired by his peers, the gregarious Anderson has continued to love the game of golf, despite giving it up for a few years to focus on other parts of his life.

He joins us on TeeTalk for a lengthy discussion about his career, time on the road, people he has played with, experiences he has had, and why he is now returning to the game in multiple ways.

It’s an earnest discussion and we think you’ll enjoy his story.

–

We also wrap up the Evian Championship and The Week That Was, and as well as take a look at Olympic Men’s Golf and who we think might pick up a medal.

TeeTalk Episode #125 – Stuart Anderson

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 75 countries and counting.