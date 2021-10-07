TeeTalk Podcast Episode #135 – Anthony Spagnoli, Golf Course Ranking Panelist

On Episode 135 we have an interview I think many of you will find intriguing.

As fans of the sport, I am sure, like me, you appreciate playing new and interesting golf courses. Many of us dream of playing ones that are highly regarded, whether that be from the recommendations of friends or the many ranking lists that are put together by media outlets and organizations on a regular basis.

Today’s guest, Anthony Spagnoli, shares that interest and has been able to act on it like few others have. A member of the Golf Digest golf course ranking panel as well as the one for ScoreGolf here in Canada, Anthony recently achieved a very special goal.

It took some time, but he just completed the playing of the top 100 golf courses in Canada, as ranked by ScoreGolf, and he’s joining us on this show to talk about the journey, and how golf has enriched his life.

He shares details on the efforts it took him over six years to complete the task, what is involved in rating courses, and even some details about the challenges of condensed travel necessary to be a golf course ranking panelist.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Episode #135 – Anthony Spagnoli

