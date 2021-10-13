TeeTalk Podcast Episode #136 – Barry Forth, GM, Copetown Woods

The core of the show is this week surrounds Barry Forth, a guest we have been meaning to have on for some time. The General Manager of a fully public golf course, Copetown Woods located near Hamilton, Ontario, he has some some great insight on the golf industry. That includes the challenges of a pandemic, how they keep their business on track in a competitive environment, and how they make sure their business is welcoming for staff and customers alike.

There is plenty to take from the conversation.

In the Week That Was we talk LPGA feats, Tiger and Phil Mickelson in the news, great deeds by young golfers, the Players Championship, and why do some PGA club professionals seemingly make not playing golf a badge of honour.

In the Mail Bag we talk turkey, literally, personal launch monitors, annoying things at the driving range, how not to screw up shots after a perfect drive, our saturation point for PGA TOUR events, and off-season practice.

In the Tip of The Week, Scott shares some thoughts on how you can improve your golf swing, no matter your location or time of year.

Flagstick.com TeeTalk Ep. #136 – Barry Forth, Copetown Woods

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 75 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!