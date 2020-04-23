TeeTalk Epsiode 62: James Duthie, TSN Host

We continue to bring you interviews with people who love the game of golf, and among them is well-known Canadian sports broadcaster James Duthie.

Best known for his work in hockey, Duthie has been part of the TSN broadcast team at The Masters for many years and he shares some thoughts and stories about Augusta National Golf Club. That includes winning the media lottery to play the course, arriving way too early for his tee time, then facing the possibility of playing one of the greatest courses in the world with value-priced Top Flite Hot XL golf balls.

Duthie recounts his start in golf in his hometown of Ottawa, which may have included sneaking on to the municipal golf course, and also gives us a preview of some stories included in his next “Insider” hockey book.

Along with the feature interview we discuss the chances of the proposed PGA TOUR schedule happening, should Tim Finchem be in the World Golf Hall of Fame, and if playing a Ryder Cup with no spectators makes a difference.

We break down a Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf match between Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead from 1963, choose our top 5 favourite putters of all time, and discuss the cancellation of the Canadian Open.

The Mail Bag has us talking about waterproof golf bags, the biggest challenges of caddying at the pro level, design elements of a good par five hole, and, interestingly, our preferences for wing sauces. Yes, our listeners ask some fun questions.

TeeTalk Episode 62 – James Duthie, TSN Host

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 59 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

Sign up for our free FGM Digest Newsletter at this link. Bringing you great golf content direct to your inbox every week.