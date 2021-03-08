TeeTalk Interviews: An Ontario Golf Expo Showcase

For the 2021 Ontario Golf Expo we have put together a Series of interviews from the Flagstick.com TeeTalk podcast, as well as added some new interviews.
More interviews will be added day by day, throughout the show, from March 8-14.
Now it’s in its third year of broadcasting, TeeTalk has established itself as one of the top-rated Canadian-based golf podcasts. With a broad audience in Canada and the United States, a catalogue of more than 100 shows has attracted listeners from more than 70 countries around the world.
Each week the show hosts take on the latest subjects in the game, have a little fun with sport-related games, answer listener questions, and welcome a compelling guest. The scope of those voices can include leading tour pros, caddies, architects, media members, association executives, pro athletes, and musicians.
Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries.
TeeTalk Podcast Ontario Golf Expo Series
Monday, March 8th
Gerry Dee: Comedian/TV Host/Amateur Golfer (Golf In My Life)
Tuesday, March 9th
Ian Fraser: Golf Equipment Expert, Tour Experience Golf (Equipment Fitting)
Coming Wednesday, March 10th
Brad Lawrence: 2020 PGA of Ontario junior Leader of the Year (Junior Golf)
Coming Thursday, March 11th
Christine Fraser: Golf Architect (Taking A Fresh Approach To Golf)
Coming Friday, March 12th
Casey Ward: Director of Instruction, Credit Valley G&CC (Indoor Training)
Coming Saturday, March 13th
Ryan Robillard: Head Teaching Professional, Ambassador Golf Club (Adding Speed/Junior Golf)
Taylor Pendrith: Korn Ferry Tour member, (Korn Ferry Tour Goals & Preparing for the PGA TOUR)
Coming Sunday, March 14th
Jaclyn Lee: LPGA TOUR member (My Journey So far)
Mike Kelly: Executive Director, Golf Ontario (Pushing The Game Forward)
Kevin Haime & Jake Haime: PGA of Canada Professionals, Kevin Haime Golf Centre (Generational Golf & Teaching)