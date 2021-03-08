TeeTalk Interviews: An Ontario Golf Expo Showcase

For the 2021 Ontario Golf Expo we have put together a Series of interviews from the Flagstick.com TeeTalk podcast, as well as added some new interviews.

More interviews will be added day by day, throughout the show, from March 8-14.

Now it’s in its third year of broadcasting, TeeTalk has established itself as one of the top-rated Canadian-based golf podcasts. With a broad audience in Canada and the United States, a catalogue of more than 100 shows has attracted listeners from more than 70 countries around the world.

Each week the show hosts take on the latest subjects in the game, have a little fun with sport-related games, answer listener questions, and welcome a compelling guest. The scope of those voices can include leading tour pros, caddies, architects, media members, association executives, pro athletes, and musicians.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 70 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.

TeeTalk Podcast Ontario Golf Expo Series

Monday, March 8th

Gerry Dee: Comedian/TV Host/Amateur Golfer (Golf In My Life)

Flagstick.com TeeTalk with Gerry Dee

Tuesday, March 9th

Ian Fraser: Golf Equipment Expert, Tour Experience Golf (Equipment Fitting)

Flagstick.com TeeTalk with Ian Fraser

Coming Wednesday, March 10th

Brad Lawrence: 2020 PGA of Ontario junior Leader of the Year (Junior Golf)

Coming Thursday, March 11th

Christine Fraser: Golf Architect (Taking A Fresh Approach To Golf)

Coming Friday, March 12th

Casey Ward: Director of Instruction, Credit Valley G&CC (Indoor Training)

Coming Saturday, March 13th

Ryan Robillard: Head Teaching Professional, Ambassador Golf Club (Adding Speed/Junior Golf)

Taylor Pendrith: Korn Ferry Tour member, (Korn Ferry Tour Goals & Preparing for the PGA TOUR)

Coming Sunday, March 14th

Jaclyn Lee: LPGA TOUR member (My Journey So far)

Mike Kelly: Executive Director, Golf Ontario (Pushing The Game Forward)

Kevin Haime & Jake Haime: PGA of Canada Professionals, Kevin Haime Golf Centre (Generational Golf & Teaching)

