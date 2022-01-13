TeeTalk Podcast Episode #146 – Kurtis Barkley – #4 World Ranked All-Abilities Golfer & The PGA Tour Returns

A special treat this week as not only did the PGA TOUR return with the Sentry Tournament of Champions but we also welcome a guest we have been looking forward to for quite some time.

After plenty of banter about the week that was, including Tour Talk, announcements for the U.S. Women’s Open, etc., the #4 ranked player in the World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability joins us for a feature interview. Kurtis Barkley grew up with big golf dreams and physical restrictions, but has made the most of it.

After establishing himself as a top amateur golfer closer to home in Canada, Barkley has taken his game to a world stage with the growing presence of golf events created specifically for players of all-abilities. As a result he has hoisted trophies at a national level, mixed it up with the best players in the world in Australia, Scotland, and Dubai, and risen upward to the top echelon of the world rankings.

It’s an insightful interview into a world of golf few people know about.

TeeTalk Episode #146 – Kurtis Barkley

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 85 countries and counting. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

