TeeTalk Podcast Episode #132 – Chris Caldwell, Mizuno Golf

Stefan is away this week so we bring in a past guest, Rob Miller, to co-host with Scott. Best known from social media (Robmillertime) and his golf industry work with major websites like GolfWRX, Rob’s got some amazing takes on all things going on in golf today.

We rip through the latest chatter about the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, and PGA TOUR season-ending awards, chat a little equipment, and take on some great reader questions, some specifically for Rob.

Chris Caldwell of Mizuno Golf joins us for the feature interview to talk about some of new product introductions from the brand, and in the Tip of the Week we discuss the fastest way to improve your putting.

TeeTalk Episode #132 – Chris Caldwell, Mizuno Golf

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms.