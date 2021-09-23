TeeTalk Podcast Episode #133 – Ryder Cup Preview

It’s a week three years in the making. The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits has arrived and we give our perspective on what lies ahead. That includes predictions on who wins, who is the heel and the champion for each team, why the dynamics of team events do not always work, our thoughts on the course itself, and even what type of beer we think the winning team might be enjoying on Sunday.

We take a look at the week that was with birdies, bogies, pars, and honourable mentions given to a variety of subjects and topics including LPGA KPMG insights and stats, European Tour Ryder Cup clothing, Max Homa’s decision to put more effort into his game, Jin Young Ko’s win in Portland, an 11 year-old making two aces, and Katy Rutherford playing in a Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada event.

The Tip of Week has us discussing short game, and the Mail Bag is Ryder Cup heavy with questions that range from “Who will hit an errant bal furthest into Lake Michigan this week?”, to which player we would choose from each team if there had to be a sudden death, one-man playoff.

It’s a lot of fun, and might be the only Golf Podcast Episode that ever discusses Dunbar’s Number… (You’ll have to tune in for an explanation, but it’s Ryder Cup relevant!)

TeeTalk Episode #133 – Ryder Cup Preview – Whistling Straits