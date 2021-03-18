TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 106 – Ryan Hart, Tournament Director, 2021 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship takes centre stage in this episode as not only do we wrap up all the nuances and story-lines from the PGA Tournament left unfinished in 2020 due to the pandemic, but we welcome a guest with way more insight than most on the subject.

Outgoing Tournament Director Ryan Hart joins us for a very in-depth interview on the 2021 PLAYERS. He shares what his team was feeling as they prepared for this year, the logistics of running one of the biggest events in pro golf with 20% of their fans and in a whole new era, and he recaps his time as tournament director and take fans inside the ropes on the operations side. It’s a wide-ranging and compelling look that golf fans rarely get to hear about and we think you’ll enjoy the candor of the Canadian who now moves on to take over operations for the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal.

We take a look a glance around the tours for the weeks ahead, including a depleted field at The Honda Classic, some surprising names playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, and have a look at the first Symetra Tour event of the season.

In the Tip of the Week we discuss the bend in the trail elbow, and in the Mail Bag we have a diverse group of questions from the listeners once again, including: how much of our own money would we gamble on hitting the 17th green at TPC Sawgrass Stadium, what’s the perfect halfway house food that’s likely not served now, opinions on Rory, Decade Golf, PGA TOUR coverage of poor shots by pros, and would we like to see the LPGA play at TPC Sawgrass Stadium course?

TeeTalk Ep. 106: Ryan Hart

TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in over 70 countries.

