TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 107 – Mark Baldwin, Korn Ferry Tour Member; Dell Match Play Picks; Naming Three Hole Loops at Famous Courses

He showed up; he told stories, and we were entertained.

We think you will be too as well-travelled golf pro Mark Baldwin joins us on this episode. He has had a remarkable career so far with the wild tales that go with that. He takes you inside the life of a pro golfer playing on the edge of being an alternate each week on the Korn Ferry Tour and the adventures that ensue.

Strap yourself in, grab some popcorn and also hear about playing in Korea and a wild caddy tale that is a little on the shady side of life.

Also on the show, we give out our “awards” for the week that was, make our selections for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, ponder how Michelle Wie West may play in her return to the LPGA TOUR, and task ourselves with making up nicknames for three holes stretches at famous golf courses.

In the Mail Bag we talk under-rated golf experiences, how mini-tours work, scoring formats we prefer for two-person team events, and golf books about Scotland.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in over 70 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!

