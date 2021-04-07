TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 109: Masters Preview & Yohann Benson, RDS/TSN Analyst from Augusta National

I mean, what else could this week’s show be primarily about? The Masters, of course.

After we run through the week that was, including an incredible finish and winner at the LPGA’s ANA Inspiration, it is all hands on deck, the green deck, as we dominate the podcast with talk of The Masters.

We make our picks, of course, and the Mailbag is full of great Masters questions, but the main course of the show is our interview with Yohann Benson.

Benson, a PGA of Canada professional, former tour pro and tour caddy, and now analyst for RDS/TSN drops us insight direct from the grounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

After walking the practice round with Mike Weir, Corey Conners, and Mackenzie Hughes on Tuesday, Benson shares his observations on the trio and their chances for this week.

He also gives a great overview of course conditions, the prospects of many players this week based on how the course is playing, and even drops a nugget or two from chats with players like Justin Thomas.

If you need last minute insights for your golf pool, have a listen ASAP!

Thanks, as well, to Ellis Meek, who provided the music for this Episode.

TeeTalk Ep. 109 – Masters Preview w/ Yohann Benson

