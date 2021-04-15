TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 110: Masters Recap / Tomo Bystedt of TaylorMade On The Impact of Augusta Wins In Japan

It’s only been six months but here we are again re-capping a memorable playing of The Masters.

Stefan and Scott break down the major with their highs and lows from the week that was, who were the surprises, and who were the dissapointments.

They also welcome Tomo Bystedt of TaylorMade Golf who shares what the two victories in eight days at Augusta National mean to a the nation of Japan to which he identifies deeply. We talk about how the wins by Tsubasa Kajitani at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Hideki Matsuyama will impact the popularity of golf in Japan, how it may shape the upcoming Olympics, and also push the game forward there for the future.

The Mailbag is filled with Masters questions (again) we do a live speed challenge to find putters to buy in certain price categories online, and the tip of the week addresses how to achieve softer, higher pitch shots around the green with a simple technique.

TeeTalk Ep. 110 – Masters Review / Tomo Bystedt

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk Podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in over 70 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy!

