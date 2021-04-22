TeeTalk Podcast Ep. #111: Gareth Raflewski, World-Class Short Game Coach

When you ask most golfers about practice, they’ll tell you about their marathon sessions on the driving range, “perfecting” their golf swings. This week’s guest knows where the real gold is though, the short game.

Gareth Raflewski has become the Irish wizard around the greens. Trained as an Engineer, but a golfer his whole life, he turned his talents away from playing to coaching and has found global success over the last dozen years. Three of Raflewski’s students have become #1 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, and he can count some 60 LPGA TOUR players he has worked with, along with multiple PGA TOUR players.

Gareth joins us to share some of his secrets to coaching, skills and drills you can use to improve your game, insight into technology he is working with to advance his craft, and what life has been like in the last year working mostly from home. He also introduces you to his training aids and how they were developed.

Raflewski also has the insight of being a coach at a club, the River Bend Golf Community, in London, Ontario, where he has given thousands of lessons, so you know he can relate to all our listeners as well.

It’s a fun conversation.

