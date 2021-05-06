TeeTalk Podcast Ep. #113: Ryan French / Monday Q Info/The Fire Pit Collective

He started a Twitter account with what he admits is a terrible name, but Ryan French has grown his Monday Q Info brand into something few would imagine.

By digging away at the stories adjacent to the biggest golf tours in the world, while using his growing following to help others, Ryan has become a go-to resource in the game of golf. And he’s super entertaining along the way.

Almost two years after his first guest appearance on TeeTalk, he returns for a third time to share his biggest news to-date. Never sure how long he could sustain what he was doing, the future of his venture now has a solid foundation thanks to The Fire Pit Collective, a new media company involving golf media veterans Matt Ginella and Alan Shipnuck.

Whether you know his tale or not, if you love the stories of golf you will enjoy this interview.

That and all our usual banter – the birdies, bogies, pars, and honourable mentions of the week, some LPGA and PGA TOUR talk, your always appreciated Mail Bag questions, and our tip of the week.

TeeTalk Ep. #113: Ryan French – Monday Q Info/The Fire Pit Collective

