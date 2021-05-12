Another busy week in golf.

Rory and Ariya return to winning and come up during our review of ‘The Week That Was’ as we hand out our Birdies, Pars, Bogies and Honourable Mentions for the week,.

We also talk Walker Cup, Brad Faxon’s top-ten putting list that went sideways, and a new college milestone for Amy Bockerstette.

Fitting golf equipment has been a common topic for us for the last 113 shows and we bring in one of the best in the business, Marty Jertson of PING, to dig into the topic. That includes their new Tele-Fitting system, working with tour pros, and how technology has advanced the process.

He shares why PING has not returned to the golf ball business, and also gives us insight on his other personal project with Sasho Mackenzie – The Stack System.

In the Mail Bag you force us to decide what the Augusta National of fast food is; we give tips for getting more spin around the green, choose a favourite course in Myrtle Beach, and get challenged to provide a definiton for a “professional golfer.”

We celebrate Stefan’s successful pick of Rory McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship, and make our picks for the AT&T Byrson Nelson.

TeeTalk Podcast Ep. #114 – Marty Jertson, PING, V.P. Fitting and Performance

